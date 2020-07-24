Pianist Fazıl Say gets nod for German awards

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
World-renowned Turkish pianist and composer Fazıl Say has gotten the nod for two German Classical Music Awards.

“I am moved and proud,” Say, 50, wrote on Instagram, announcing the nominations.

“I have just learned that I have been nominated in two categories for one of the classical music world’s most prestigious awards,” he added.

“I am very happy,” said Say, praising his fellow nominees as “respected artists, masters of the music world.”

Say got the Instrumental Record of the Year nod for his album Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, featuring all 32 sonatas recorded by the pianist over a period of two years.

On his nominated project, he said: “I think I learned a lot about music for myself and progressed.”

The awards are set to be presented in Berlin on Oct. 18.

Born in 1970 in the Turkish capital Ankara, Fazil Say began playing piano at age 4, and continued his music education at Ankara State Conservatory.

Say has played with the New York Philharmonic and the Berlin Symphony Orchestras, and also served as cultural ambassador for the EU.

