Photo of little girl’s ‘holding on to life’ touches hearts

  • November 04 2020 07:00:00

Photo of little girl’s ‘holding on to life’ touches hearts

ISTANBUL
Photo of little girl’s ‘holding on to life’ touches hearts

A photograph of a three-year-old girl, Elif Perinçek, holding tightly on to her rescuer’s hand 65 hours after being rescued from beneath the rubble on Nov. 2, has touched the hearts of many people who have shared their heartfelt messages on social media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan posted Elif’s photo and wrote, “Get well soon, my little one,” on his Twitter account.

Addressing the photo, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), also said, “You are our hope, my dear girl.”

Expressing his feelings, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said, “We will never leave that hand.”

A well-known author, Ahmet Ümit, expressed his feelings over the photo, too. “Life starts once again when they say it is over.”

A prominent actress, Hülya Koçyiğit said, “You made us smile today, Elif, may God make you smile for the rest of your life.”

“I kiss your hands of cotton. It is never enough how much we pray for you,” noted another well-known actress, Bergüzar Korel.

“We really needed some happy endings,” another acclaimed actress, Defne Samyeli, said.

“This is the most beautiful family photo of a nation,” noted Ertuğrul Özkök, a columnist for daily Hürriyet.

Sedat Ergin, another columnist for daily Hürriyet, said, “The photo reminds us not to give up.”

Muammer Çelik, the firefighter who rescued Elif, was very happy. He told daily Hürriyet what he talked with Elif’s father just before the rescue.

“His father told me, ‘I am ready for every result.’ My answer to him was, ‘Don’t give up. God can grant us with his miracles. Maybe we will see one.’ And we have seen one.”

Turkey, izmir, earthquake,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul residents urged not to travel

    Istanbul residents urged not to travel

  2. Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

    Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

  3. France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

    France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

  4. MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake

    MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake

  5. Turkey wants Trump but isn’t ruling out a Biden win

    Turkey wants Trump but isn’t ruling out a Biden win
Recommended
Freediving champion dives into sunken city to raise environmental awareness

Freediving champion dives into sunken city to raise environmental awareness
Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus
CHP calls for new laws for effective earthquake struggle

CHP calls for new laws for effective earthquake struggle

MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake

MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake
Istanbul residents urged not to travel

Istanbul residents urged not to travel
Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained

Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained
WORLD Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Nov. 3 decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and reshaped daily life.

ECONOMY Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors

Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors

Most of the hotels in Antalya, the Turkish tourism sector’s heartland with a bed capacity of nearly 600,000, have closed their doors until the next holiday season, which is expected to start in April 2021.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 

Fenerbahçe won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Monday Super Lig match thanks to a late penalty scored by Argentine star Diego Perotti.