Photo enthusiasts capture images of ancient sites

MUĞLA

Photography enthusiasts attending the fourth leg of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Turkey Photo Safari took pictures of the ancient cities of Letoon and Xanthos in Muğla and Antalya.

The event, held to introduce the cultural, historical and natural riches of Turkey that covered 17 UNESCO heritages, was held with the support of organizations, including Turkey’s Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), the Turkish Tourism and Publicity Platform (TUTAP), Turkey Hotel Federation as well as Tourism Writers and Association of Journalists.

Photographers visited the “religious center of Lycian civilization,” the Ancient Site of Letoon in the Seydikemer district of Muğla and the Ancient Site of Xanthos in Antalya.

Serdar Karaduman, the head of the Photo Safari committee, said the event would continue once the photoshoot was complete with participants trekking in the region. He said the event was held to promote the region.



“We invite photographers and enthusiasts -- anyone can participate in the event. Turkey is one of the richest geographies in terms of historical and cultural aspects,” he added.

While tourism’s main agenda focused on nature, seas and sunny environment, Karaduman said officials are attempting to promote the historical and cultural elements of Turkey, where countless civilizations have been spurred since the dawn of history.

He said photos taken would soon be exhibited and will be used to promote Turkey.