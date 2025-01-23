Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show

Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show

PARIS
Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show

Louis Vuitton artistic director Pharrell Williams kicked off Paris Men's Fashion Week on Jan. 21 with a VIP-studded event at the Louvre museum.

French NBA basketball star Victor Wembanyama was given the spot of honor next to Vuitton owner and luxury tycoon Bernard Arnaud in a front row also containing actors Bradley Cooper and Omar Sy.

Pharrell's fifth collection for Louis Vuitton saw models walk a circular runway in the rear courtyard of the Louvre, continuing the US hip hop artist and singer's habit of using Paris landmarks as a backdrop for his clothes.

The Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 collection featured on-trend browns and tweeds heavily, as well as flashes of bubble-gum pink.

Baseball jackets were mixed up with long shorts and trench coats in designs that Pharrell worked on in collaboration with fellow designer Nigo, the artistic director at Kenzo.

The opening day of Men's Fashion Week, which runs until Jan. 26, also featured an afternoon show by Japanese brand Auralee, as well as an unusual MMA-themed event by mystery French label Coucou Bebe 75018.

"It's intended to be performance art," the self-taught designer behind the brand, who goes by the name Kanoush, told AFP of the show in a mock fighting ring.

Always photographed with his face hidden, Kanoush also refuses to reveal his identity.

Coucou Bebe 75018, which is a combination of a greeting used by prostitutes and the postcode of Kanoush's Pigalle area in northern Paris, has earned a growing following thanks to its collage-laden jackets with references to French politics.

Lanvin is set to return after a two-year hiatus, presenting Peter Copping's debut collection as the artistic director of France's oldest couture house.

After completing his first show in September, Valentino's new artistic director, Alessandro Michele, will return for haute couture week, which follows immediately after the menswear week.

One of the most anticipated shows will be on Sunday by in-vogue French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, whose Jacquemus brand is making its return to the official calendar after a five-year absence.

Notably absences include Givenchy, whose new chief designer Sarah Burton has reserved her first collection for the women's Fashion Week in March, as well as Loewe, whose artistic director Jonathan Anderson is rumored to be on the way out.

Hedi Slimane left his role as artistic director at Celine in October, John Galliano quit Maison Margiela in December, and Chanel unveiled their new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, only a month ago.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

    Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

  3. MGK updates top security document

    MGK updates top security document

  4. DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

  5. Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan

    Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan
Recommended
Mittens the cat becomes an accidental frequent flyer

Mittens the cat becomes an accidental frequent flyer
Troy legend on stage for 17 years

Troy legend on stage for 17 years
Joker 2, Phoenix and Gaga nominated for Razzies

'Joker 2,' Phoenix and Gaga nominated for Razzies
Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s exhibition opens at Eye Filmmuseum

Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s exhibition opens at Eye Filmmuseum
Starry Sundance fest moves ahead in wake of LA fires

Starry Sundance fest moves ahead in wake of LA fires
Armani eyes beautiful comfort at Milan fashion week

Armani eyes 'beautiful comfort' at Milan fashion week
WORLD Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes on Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

The consumer confidence index declined by 0.4 percent month-on-month in January after rising 1.9 percent the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 23.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿