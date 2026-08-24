Pfeiffer denies retirement rumors

Pfeiffer denies retirement rumors

LOS ANGELES
Pfeiffer denies retirement rumors

The actress talked about her future career plans on The Tonight Show on Aug 20.

Michelle Pfeiffer will not be making a French exit from the entertainment industry.


After previously asserting that she was done with the big screen, Pfeiffer clarified that she is not retiring anytime soon. During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Aug. 20, she explained her remarks to host Jimmy Fallon, who inquired about her future career plans.


“No... I mean, it’s the most ridiculous thing,” she said of the retirement chatter.


Fallon reminded Pfeiffer that she had “hinted” at retirement, when saying earlier this month that she was done with movies.


“I never want to star in another movie, I swear to God,” Pfeiffer had said at The Hollywood Reporter and Apple TV’s Leading the Narrative: The Women of Apple TV event. “I only want to do ensemble pieces. It’s so much more fun, I love it so much.”


Saying that her words were taken “out of context,” the French Exit star emphasized that she’s open to more film roles if the opportunity arises.


“Of course, I want to star in another movie,” she told Fallon.


Her new comments will come as a relief to cinephiles everywhere, as the three-time Oscar nominee has become a beloved fixture on the silver screen.


But after the success of her recent television projects “The Madison” and “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” — the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series — Pfeiffer had said she wanted to stick with ensemble roles.


Reflecting on “The Madison,” starring Pfeiffer as grieving widow and mother Stacy Clyburn, she detailed the joys of developing a role for television.


“It’s wonderful to be able to live with a character for such an extended period of time and you can really just go deeper and find all of the different layers,” she said. “But it’s also really wonderful and most important to me that I get to work with all of this talent.”

 

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