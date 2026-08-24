Ancient history meets sustainable tech at Tlos

MUĞLA

The ancient theater at Tlos has been restored using original pieces identified on the site.

Painstakingly restored to its original glory and now powered entirely by solar energy, the grand theater of ancient Tlos in the western province of Muğla’s Seydikemer district is set to host open-air cultural events and midnight museum tours under the Aegean stars.



Excavation and restoration work has been carried out year-round at the ancient city, which is on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List and was one of the important settlements of the Lycian civilization.



The work is being conducted under the direction of Professor Taner Korkut, a faculty member at Akdeniz University’s Faculty of Letters, Department of Archaeology.



The theater at Tlos, which was restored using original pieces identified on the site, has been illuminated with a Solar Energy System (GES) implemented under the coordination of the Muğla Governor’s Office.



Muğla Governor İdris Akbıyık told state-run Anadolu Agency that Muğla stands out not only for its sea, sun and beaches but also for its history, agriculture, culture and forests.



Noting that the province is home to numerous archaeological sites, museums and ancient cities, Akbıyık said: “Last year, as the Muğla Governor’s Office, we supported work carried out at 28 ancient cities. One of them is the ancient city of Tlos. The city’s theater was completely restored using resources from the Governor’s Office. The theater, which has a capacity of approximately 8,500 people, was equipped with solar energy lighting. The lighting is powered entirely by a solar energy system. We have also made the site ready for nighttime museum activities.”



Akbıyık said the ancient theater could host many cultural and social activities, including concerts, and emphasized that the theater, which was restored almost entirely using its original stones, was an exemplary restoration project.



Noting that the restoration of the theater would particularly contribute to extending tourism throughout all 12 months of the year, Akbıyık said: “Our biggest goal is to move Muğla’s tourism beyond the conventional sea, sand and sun model and promote health and cultural tourism that will help attract tourists with higher spending power. Last year, 1.3 million people visited archaeological sites and ancient cities in Muğla. Tlos will make a major contribution to this figure. The fact that it is illuminated with green, nature-friendly solar energy also carries special significance. This is an important asset for our region in terms of cultural tourism.”