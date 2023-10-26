Peru’s most famous mummy, a teenage Inca, reconstructed

Peru’s most famous mummy, a teenage Inca, reconstructed

LIMA
Peru’s most famous mummy, a teenage Inca, reconstructed

The possible living face of Peru’s most famous mummy, a teenage Inca girl sacrificed in a ritual more than 500 years ago atop the Andes, was unveiled Tuesday.

The silicone-made bust portrays a young woman with pronounced cheekbones, black eyes and tanned skin.

Produced by a team of Polish and Peruvian scientists who worked with a Swedish sculptor specializing in facial reconstructions, it was presented in a ceremony at the Andean Sanctuaries Museum of the Catholic University of Santa Maria in Arequipa.

“I thought I’d never know what her face looked like when she was alive,” said Johan Reinhard, the U.S. anthropologist who found the mummy known as “Juanita” and the “Inca Ice Maiden.”

Reinhard discovered the mummy in 1995 at an altitude of more than 6,000 meters on the snow-capped Ampato volcano.

“Now 28 years later, this has become a reality thanks to Oscar Nilsson’s reconstruction,” he said.

Nilsson, a Swedish archaeologist and sculptor who specializes in 3D facial reconstructions of ancient humans, told The Associated Press in an email that it took him “about 400 hours of work” to model the face.

Dagmara Socha, a Polish bioarchaeologist at the University of Warsaw’s Center for Andean Studies, said at the ceremony that the first step in achieving Juanita’s face was “to obtain a replica of the skull.”

Then “body scans, DNA studies, ethnological characteristics, age, complexion” were used in the facial reconstruction, the university said in a statement.

According to anthropological studies, Juanita was sacrificed between A.D. 1440 and 1450, when she was between 13 and 15 years old. She was 1.40 meters tall, weighed 35 kilos and was well nourished.

The probable cause of death was a severe blow to the right occipital lobe, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University who performed a CT scan.

Reinhard, who has uncovered more than 14 Inca human sacrifices high in the Andes, including three children in an icy pit at Argentina’s Llullaillaco volcano, said scientists have been investigating aspects of Juanita’s life, such as her diet and the objects found next to her.

“These findings have helped us better understand her life and the Inca culture," he said. "Now we can see what she really looked like, which makes her even more alive.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

    Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

  2. Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

    Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

  3. Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

    Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

  4. Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

    Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

  5. 'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war

    'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war
Recommended
Türkiye’s culinary and cultural heritage available on Google

Türkiye’s culinary and cultural heritage available on Google
NY museum pulls human remains from display

NY museum pulls human remains from display
Opera diva Maria Callas museum opens

Opera diva Maria Callas museum opens
Istanbul Book Fair to mark republic’s centennial

Istanbul Book Fair to mark republic’s centennial
Iraq dig unearths 2,700-year-old winged sculpture largely intact

Iraq dig unearths 2,700-year-old winged sculpture largely intact
Iran bans 12 actresses over hijab violations

Iran bans 12 actresses over hijab violations
Atatürk Mansion ready for 100th anniversary

Atatürk Mansion ready for 100th anniversary
WORLD Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response, worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.
ECONOMY Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns about Türkiye’s economic program are misplaced, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the economic team has the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.