Permanent truce in Idlib is essential, says main opposition CHP

ANKARA

A “permanent ceasefire” in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib is essential “as soon as possible,” according to Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

“We lost our heroes outside our borders. Why did we lose them? We are waiting for a reasonable answer,” CHP spokesperson Faik Öztrak told a press conference in Ankara.

“The period from March 5, 2020, to the Kremlin is the largest fiasco in the republic’s history. The only good thing in this fiasco is the cessation of military activities in the field to prevent any more martyrs,” he said.

Öztrak’s remarks came after the CHP’s Central Executive Board (MYK) met at the party’s headquarters.

“A permanent ceasefire should be ensured as soon as possible,” he said.

The spokesperson also referred to the four questions that CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu demanded that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ask during the head of state’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“First question, why did you martyr our soldiers even though we informed you about the troops’ whereabouts? Second question, why did you attack a second time even though we warned you after the first one?” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also said he wanted Erdoğan to ask Putin why they “did not allow choppers to bring the martyrs and wounded to Turkey.”

“Fourth question, according to the law of war, ambulances carrying the injured will not be hit. Why did you hit the ambulances?” he said.

“He could not ask these four questions to Putin. While we were expecting an apology from Putin, the delegation from [the ruling Justice and Development Party] AKP rejoiced at his condolences,” Öztrak said.

“We are asking again, who drove our soldiers to the field without ensuring air control and without providing the coordinates to Russian officials?” Öztrak added.