Permanent ceasefire in Gaza key for aid: UN migration chief

DAVOS

The temporary ceasefire between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel must become permanent to ensure the delivery of essential aid to Gaza, Amy Pope, director general of the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), told Anadolu on the sidelines of this year's Davos summit in Switzerland.

“Because, without a ceasefire, we cannot get the goods to those who are most in need,” Pope said of the ceasefire, which began Sunday.

She noted that the humanitarian needs in Gaza are “astronomical,” with basic necessities such as shelter, food, clean water, medicine, and hygiene still unmet.

“Frankly, without a ceasefire, we’re simply unable to deliver to those who need us most,” she said.

“The parties in negotiation must find a way forward. But we, like others in the humanitarian community, are absolutely desperate for (the ceasefire) to hold, so that we can meet the needs of the most vulnerable. Our job, first and foremost, is to provide humanitarian assistance; how the parties input or implement their agreement is not something that we’ll be involved in,” Pope said.

She highlighted the challenges of delivering aid, citing “the conflict, the lack of safety, the looting of trucks,” and “the safety issues” that have hindered operations.

She underscored that the international community’s support for the ceasefire is vital for its implementation and continuation, as it is essential for the delivery of aid to the region. She added that much work remains to be done in Gaza.

On Syria, Pope stressed the importance of comprehensive reconstruction efforts to enable Syrian refugees to return safely.

“We have to work with the surrounding countries, like Türkiye, which have hosted so many Syrian refugees over the years, so they have the support needed for a managed return,” she said.

“Syrian communities around the world are observing what’s happening at home. Engaging with them so they can assess the damage, evaluate the safety of returning, and ensuring that rebuilding occurs alongside their return is critical.

“The question, of course, is how quickly the international community can mobilize to create a safe environment for people to return,” she added.

Pope estimated that around 1 million Syrians could potentially return next year, depending on Syria’s stability and reconstruction.

Regarding international migration dynamics, Pope stated that more people are displaced now than ever before, with hundreds of millions moving due to war, natural disasters, educational opportunities, or poverty. She noted that economies worldwide rely heavily on migrant labor.

Highlighting the need for safe and legal migration opportunities, she said: “The current system does not meet these needs. We need the private sector, governments, and stakeholders involved in creating systems that work effectively, are fair, and ensure people can move legally.”