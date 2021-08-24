Perinthos ancient city comes to light

TEKİRDAĞ

Excavations have recently started in the ancient city of Perinthos, which dates back to 600 B.C., in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Marmaraereğlisi district.



Mimar Sinan University Department of Archeology’s Professor Zeynep Koçel Erdem is the head of excavations, carried out by a team of archaeologists and experts from different fields. Works are set to continue for 12 months.



Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Erdem said that it is recognized in the scientific literature that Perinthos was founded by colonists from Samos around 600 B.C.



Stating that they are working to reveal the traces of history during the excavations, Erdem said, “Some of the ruins in the city seem to belong to the Roman period, but there are also earlier ruins. Perinthos was the capital of the Thracian province. At that time, it took the capital from Istanbul and became the favorite city of the emperors. We know that various structures and inscriptions were made to honor the emperors at that time.”



Stating that the acropolis section in the ancient city has never been touched, Erdem said, “That’s why we started our excavations from the acropolis. The Acropolis is a large area, there are public buildings there. The location of the theater is evident. Excavations will reveal whether the stones were moved in the past, but the ones buried will also be found. This is a very big theater. There is a vaulted structure close to the theater. It is a very interesting structure and is worth exploring. The nature of the structure will be understood in detail with the excavations of the region that we call the temple area.”



Walking route to be created



Erdem stated that the excavation works will be maintained by the faculty members and students of Mimar Sinan University.



“Due to the pandemic, we started working with a team of 15 people at first. In the following periods, we will increase this number and carry out excavations in different areas of the city. Previously, the basilica was unearthed here, and it will be covered. We are planning to create a walking route starting from the basilica and reaching the acropolis. Along this road, signs will be placed to inform the citizens. We aim to create a travel route. In addition to the excavation, various studies will be carried out to inform those who come here.”



Tekirdağ Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Ahmet Hacıoğlu stated that the historical city in Marmaraereğlisi resembles an open-air museum and that the traces of many civilizations can be seen there.



Pointing out the importance of the excavations in the ancient city for the historical and cultural tourism of Tekirdağ, Hacıoğlu said, “Tekirdağ had a missing thing in tourism, which is historical and cultural tourism. The most important part of the historical and cultural tourism route will be created with the excavations in Perinthos. Later, the excavations in the ancient city of Heraion-Teikhos will be extended to 12 months. From now on, domestic and foreign tourists who use Tekirdağ’s roads in transit will first visit the ancient city of Perinthos and then the places with other historical and cultural tourism elements.”