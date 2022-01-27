Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

  January 27 2022

As the cold winter conditions continue to affect Turkey, national figure skating athlete İklim Şentunalı has shown a breathtaking performance on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır located in the country’s northeast.

In the video she shared on social media platforms, Şentunalı is seen performing some basic elements of the winter sport such as wheels, blocks, lines, circles and intersections on the frozen lake.

Millions watched the 48-second ice dance video in a very short time.

Although no Turkish figure skater will participate in the winter 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in China’s Beijing between Feb. 4 and Feb. 22, the ISU European Figure Skating Championships held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, last week increased the social media interest in this sport.

Meanwhile, just like Şentunalı, 34 students who came together in line with a social cohesion project carried out by Ardahan University and the Youth and Sports Ministry enjoyed ice skating on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır.

