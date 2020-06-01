Pera Museum’s exhibitions on view online

ISTANBUL

Pera Museum, which has brought works by many famous artists to Turkey, now presents an important selection of its exhibitions on its YouTube channel. The video series include Frida Kahlo-Diego Rivera, Fernando Botero, Andy Warhol, Rembrandt, Goya and Giorgio de Chirico, Joan Miró and Yıldız Moran.

In the videos that bring together iconic names from different periods and geographies, besides basic information about the life and works of the artists, little-known details such as the social events and working methods that affect their productions promise a pleasant content to the audience.

Rembrandt, one of the greatest masters of European painting, met art lovers at Pera Museum in 2007 with his works in the Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum Collection. The artist’s little-known impressive patterns were brought to light in Istanbul after Rotterdam.

Bringing a new interpretation to today’s aesthetic understanding, one of the most intriguing artists of the 21st century, Colombian-born Fernando Botero was a guest at the Pera Museum in 2010 with a comprehensive exhibition that includes circus, bullfighting, Latin America, works with the theme of dead nature and adaptations from old masters of art history.

The Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera couple, which aroused interest with their original characters, life stories and relationship, were at the Pera Museum in 2011 with their works in the Gelman Collection. The exhibition, which included stunning self-portraits of Kahlo and rare canvas paintings of Rivera, brought important examples of 20th century Mexican art to Istanbul.

In 2012, the museum displayed four great engravings and oil paintings of the creator of the metaphysical movement, Francisco de Goya, who inspired Salvador Dalí and René Magritte.

Goya, who witnessed a turbulent period of Europe and was one of the best narrators of darkness, went beyond his time and influenced the 20th century modernism.

Andy Warhol, one of the iconic names of American pop art, was a guest of Istanbul’s Pera Museum in 2014 with his series such as “Campbell’s Soup Cans,” “Cowboys and Indians,” “Endangered Species,” “Flowers” and “Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century,” as well as the portraits of famous names such as Mick Jagger and Lenin.

Born in Greece as the son of an Italian family, Giorgio de Chirico visited Istanbul, the city where his father Evaristo de Chirico was born, with his works in 2016. This comprehensive exhibition of paintings, sculptures and lithographs offered visitors the opportunity to explore the colorful world of Chirico, the founder of metaphysical art and the inspiration of surrealists.