People in scores form long queues to buy lottery tickets

ISTANBUL

With the hope of winning the New Year’s jackpot of 200 million Turkish Liras ($10.7 million), people have formed long queues in front of lottery booths in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district to buy lottery tickets.

As unlike previous years, with the rule determined for this year, all the jackpot will be distributed, people who want to try their luck started buying their tickets days before the lottery draw.

Those who dreamed of winning the 200 million lira jackpot waited in long queues in front of lottery retailers’ booths.

Nari Coşar, a retailer selling lottery tickets in Kadıköy for 20 years, stated that the distribution rule determined this year increased sales.

“My sales have skyrocketed compared to last year. I sell an average of 500-600 quarter tickets, 100 half, 50 full tickets per day,” Coşar explained.

A citizen who bought four tickets said, “My life is not enough to explain what I will do if I win the big prize. If I win, there is a lot to do.”

“If I win the jackpot, I plan to use the rest of the money in a way that will benefit other people after meeting some of my needs,” another ticket buyer noted.

“I also donate to charities, as a person should extend a helping hand to another,” he added.

Grand New Year’s lottery prize is set at 200 million liras, while a total of 1.39 billion liras ($74.8 million) will be distributed.

A single ticket this year is sold for 200 liras (around $15.4), which gives a buyer a chance to win the entire jackpot. With a half ticket sold at 100 liras, the buyer shares the jackpot with someone else. And a quarter ticket is sold for one-fourth of the 200 liras, which means 50 liras.