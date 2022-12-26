People in scores form long queues to buy lottery tickets

People in scores form long queues to buy lottery tickets

ISTANBUL
People in scores form long queues to buy lottery tickets

With the hope of winning the New Year’s jackpot of 200 million Turkish Liras ($10.7 million), people have formed long queues in front of lottery booths in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district to buy lottery tickets.

As unlike previous years, with the rule determined for this year, all the jackpot will be distributed, people who want to try their luck started buying their tickets days before the lottery draw.

Those who dreamed of winning the 200 million lira jackpot waited in long queues in front of lottery retailers’ booths.

Nari Coşar, a retailer selling lottery tickets in Kadıköy for 20 years, stated that the distribution rule determined this year increased sales.

“My sales have skyrocketed compared to last year. I sell an average of 500-600 quarter tickets, 100 half, 50 full tickets per day,” Coşar explained.

A citizen who bought four tickets said, “My life is not enough to explain what I will do if I win the big prize. If I win, there is a lot to do.”

“If I win the jackpot, I plan to use the rest of the money in a way that will benefit other people after meeting some of my needs,” another ticket buyer noted.

“I also donate to charities, as a person should extend a helping hand to another,” he added.

Grand New Year’s lottery prize is set at 200 million liras, while a total of 1.39 billion liras ($74.8 million) will be distributed.

A single ticket this year is sold for 200 liras (around $15.4), which gives a buyer a chance to win the entire jackpot. With a half ticket sold at 100 liras, the buyer shares the jackpot with someone else. And a quarter ticket is sold for one-fourth of the 200 liras, which means 50 liras.

new years, Türkiye,

WORLD Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Ronaldo was subjected to political ban in World Cup: Erdoğan

Ronaldo was subjected to political ban in World Cup: Erdoğan
Istanbul to enter 2023 with sleet, slush

Istanbul to enter 2023 with sleet, slush
Over 2,000 people to visit Edirne at weekend

Over 2,000 people to visit Edirne at weekend
Restaurant sealed 3 times before its pier collapsed

Restaurant sealed 3 times before its pier collapsed
Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’

Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’
Turkish court to send notification of lease case to France

Turkish court to send notification of lease case to France
WORLD Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue

The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads.

ECONOMY Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Twitter Inc has restored a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.

SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.