People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

  • November 22 2021 07:00:00

People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

EDİRNE
People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

Thousands of people from Bulgaria and Greece travel to the Turkish northwestern province of Edirne for shopping.

“On weekends around 12,000 visitors from those countries come to Edirne, while on weekdays it is around 6,000 to 7,000,” said Recep Zıpkınkurt, the head of the Edirne Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

Those visitors from Bulgaria and Greece on average spend 500 euros.

“This is a significant contribution to the local economy and Turkey’s economy as a whole,” he said.

Special tours with buses are being organized for Bulgarian and Greek shoppers, who want to take advantage of the exchange rates.

“They are buying everything they need, even construction materials. Bulgarians buy food products, such as cheese and meat, while Greeks mostly purchase clothing and other items,” Zıpkınkurt said.

He added that local businesses should not exploit the situation and should not treat Turkish and foreign shoppers differently.

“They should sell the same product to local and foreign customers at the same price...otherwise we will lose those shoppers to other provinces,” Zıpkınkurt warned.

Some visitors also come to Edirne to spend a couple of days in the province, according to Zıpkınkurt.

“It is almost impossible to find vacant rooms at the hotels on the weekends. Including accommodation and shopping, visitors from Bulgaria and Greece on average spend 500 euros,” he said.

Emine Aşçı is one of those who traveled from Bulgaria to Edirne.

“We will do a lot of shopping here…will buy everything from food to clothing,” she said.

Elvan Atilla, another shopper from Bulgaria, said goods are cheaper and of higher quality in Edirne.

“We came to Edirne for both shopping and visiting. We will buy what we need…fruits and vegetables, too.”

TURKEY Turkish vice president slams Greece over new footage of migrant pushback

Turkish vice president slams Greece over new footage of migrant pushback
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams Greek top diplomat’s 'hostile' remarks

    Turkey slams Greek top diplomat’s 'hostile' remarks

  2. Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

    Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

  3. A bizarre French-Greek alliance against Turkey

    A bizarre French-Greek alliance against Turkey

  4. Turkish Cypriot leader backs singer after criticism of video clip in Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot leader backs singer after criticism of video clip in Varosha

  5. CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices

    CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices
Recommended
Turkey attracts more tourists than Spain: Minister

Turkey attracts more tourists than Spain: Minister
Profit of listed automotive firms soars in nine months

Profit of listed automotive firms soars in nine months
CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices

CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices
State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates

State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates
Turkish BDY Group acquires Swiss companys LPG terminal in Black Sea

Turkish BDY Group acquires Swiss company's LPG terminal in Black Sea
New firms launching in Turkey up by 6.6% Jan-Oct

New firms launching in Turkey up by 6.6% Jan-Oct

WORLD Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland said on Nov. 20 that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by directing smaller groups of migrants to several points along the European Union’s eastern frontier.

ECONOMY People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

Thousands of people from Bulgaria and Greece travel to the Turkish northwestern province of Edirne for shopping.

SPORTS Aytemiz Alanyaspor beats Beşiktaş 2-0 at home, sits in third place

Aytemiz Alanyaspor beats Beşiktaş 2-0 at home, sits in third place

Aytemiz Alanyaspor defeated Beşiktaş 2-0 on Nov. 20 to sit in the third spot in the Turkish Süper Lig standings.