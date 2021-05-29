Pentagon seeks $522 mln for program that includes YPG/PKK

  • May 29 2021 09:19:00

Pentagon seeks $522 mln for program that includes YPG/PKK

WASHINGTON
Pentagon seeks $522 mln for program that includes YPG/PKK

President Joe Biden's Defense Department requested on May 28 over $500 million to aid groups, including the YPG/PKK, the U.S. is partnering with in Iraq and Syria to defeat Daesh/ISIL.

In all, the Pentagon's is seeking $522 million from Congress to fund the groups for the fiscal year that begins in October, including $345 million to aid Iraqi security forces and an additional $177 million to assist what the Pentagon is referring to as "Vetted Syrian Groups and Individuals."

It does not break down how much of the nearly $180 million is going to be allocated to the YPG-led SDF, the US's main partner in Syria in the anti-Daesh/ISIS fight, but it would presumably be the lion's share. The U.S. also works with Syrian opposition groups in Homs governorate at a garrison in at-Tanf near the Iraqi border.

US support for the YPG-led SDF in Syria has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Turkey. The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a designated terrorist group in the US, Turkey and EU.

The funding levels for Iraqi and Syrian groups represent reductions from levels requested for the current fiscal year under former President Donald Trump. The Defense Department requested $645 million to aid partners in Iraq, and $200 million to assist the Syrian groups for fiscal year 2021.

WORLD EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

    Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

  2. Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

    Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

  3. Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

    Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

  4. Ties with Turkey very critical to US: Senior official

    Ties with Turkey very critical to US: Senior official

  5. İşbank becomes Turkey's 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor

    İşbank becomes Turkey's 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor
Recommended
EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds
Biden pitches $6 trillion budget to ’reimagine’ US economy

Biden pitches $6 trillion budget to ’reimagine’ US economy
Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed

Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed
US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report
Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest
China rails at Biden intelligence probe into virus origins

China rails at Biden intelligence probe into virus origins
WORLD EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

The EU’s drug watchdog on May 28 approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab for 12 to 15-year-olds, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the bloc.
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 47.8 percent in March this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on May 28.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

Turkish gymnast Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı won a gold medal on May 28 at the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.