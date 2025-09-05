Pentagon says Venezuelan planes buzzed US ship

Pentagon says Venezuelan planes buzzed US ship

WASHINGTON
Pentagon says Venezuelan planes buzzed US ship

The Pentagon said two Venezuelan military planes flew near a U.S. Navy vessel in international waters Thursday in a "highly provocative" move that marked a new escalation in the standoff over Washington's Caribbean deployment.

"The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the U.S. military," the Defense Department said on X.

Washington has deployed warships in the south Caribbean as tensions rise between U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, whom the United States accuses of leading a drug cartel.

On Sept. 2, U.S. forces blew up an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean that Trump said belonged to the Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization he tied to Maduro, killing 11 people.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a trip to Latin America, defended the new aggressive approach in a joint press conference with Ecuador Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld in Quito on Sept. 4.

"Now, they're going to help us find these people and blow them up if that's what it takes," Rubio said.

In remarks made in Mexico on Sept. 3, Rubio said: "These cartels know they're going to lose two percent of their cargo... What will stop them is when you blow them up, when you get rid of them."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

Syria launches development fund for reconstruction
Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report
Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist

One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist
Wildfires producing witches brew of air pollution: UN

Wildfires producing 'witches' brew' of air pollution: UN
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿