Pentagon releases leaked US Navy UFO videos

  • April 28 2020 11:56:00

Pentagon releases leaked US Navy UFO videos

NEW YORK
Pentagon releases leaked US Navy UFO videos

The Pentagon on April 27 released three unclassified videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” in an attempt to “clear up any misconceptions” regarding whether the videos, which have been circulating for years, are real.

The three videos, the first of which was leaked in 2007 and discovered by the U.S. Navy in 2009, show small, flying objects. In one of the videos, a person exclaims, “What the [expletive] is that?!”

Two of the videos were recorded January 2015, according to the Department of Defense. The other was taken in November 2004. In a statement, the Defense Department said the Navy “previously acknowledged” the videos were Navy videos.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” the Department of Defense said in a statement April 27.

The videos, known as “FLIR1,” “Gimbal” and “GoFast,” were previously published by the New York Times and To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, which was co-founded by former Blink-182 band member Tom DeLonge.

A Navy spokesman in September 2019 told USA TODAY the videos were real and referred to the objects as “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UAPs instead of UFOs. The spokesman at the time said UAP was preferred over UFO because of the stigma surrounding the latter term.

He added using “UFO” discourages pilots from reporting incidents for fear of being ridiculed.

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Russia insists on political solution in Libya

Russia insists on political solution in Libya
Record 50 mln people displaced internally: Monitors

Record 50 mln people displaced internally: Monitors
Pandemic far from over, cases underreported: WHO

Pandemic far from over, cases underreported: WHO
Global coronavirus cases cross 3 million mark

Global coronavirus cases cross 3 million mark

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south
Scores homeless after Greek migrant camp fire: Official

Scores homeless after Greek migrant camp fire: Official

WORLD Russia insists on political solution in Libya

Russia insists on political solution in Libya

Moscow insists on a political solution to the Libyan crisis despite Khalifa Haftar’s self-declaration as a unilateral ruler of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 27.
ECONOMY Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

The Turkish government, Facebook and a powerful business group are working together to create a digital training portal for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Turkey’s Trade Ministry said on April 28. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 