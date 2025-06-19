Pentagon ‘prepared to execute’ Trump’s decisions on Iran: US defense chief

WASHINGTON
The Pentagon is “prepared to execute” U.S. President Donald Trump’s decisions on Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday amid rising tension between Israel and Iran.

“Senator, as I've said, there's only one person … the American people elected him to make these decisions on their behalf, and if and when those decisions are made, the department is prepared to execute,” Hegseth told senators.

Hegseth, along with Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, and facing several questions, including strike options preparations against Iran.

“It's your job to have contingency plans for everything that the president may or may not decide, is that correct?” Sen. Tom Cotton asked.

“That is correct,” said Hegseth. “Senator, our job is to have contingency plans,” he added.

When Jeanne Shaheen asked about whether he is considering military action that would bring the U.S. into active hostilities, Hegseth declined to comment.

“Mr. Secretary, but my question for you is whether you have been asked actively to provide options for the president regarding a strike in the Middle East?” Shaheen asked.

“If I had or I had not, I wouldn't disclose that in this forum,” Hegseth replied.

Hegseth said his job is to "make sure the president has options and is informed of what those options might be and what the ramifications of those options may be."

Trump continued to hold the door open Wednesday to the U.S. joining Israel's attacks against Iran, saying his patience with Tehran has "already run out. That's why we're doing what we're doing."

"I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump told the reports, reiterating that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Hegseth said Iran had an opportunity to make a deal.

"They should have made a deal. President Trump's word means something. The world understands that and at the Defense Department, our job is to stand ready and prepared with options and that's precisely what we're doing," he added.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

﻿