Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

  • February 20 2022 07:00:00

MANİSA
Anyone who picks up an endemic snowdrop in the national park on the Aegean province of Manisa’s Spil Mountain will be fined around 110,000 Turkish Liras ($8,070), the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks has announced.

The penalty was 80,000 Turkish Liras ($5,870) last year.

The nature park, which is home to some 120 endemic plants, is known for its wild tulips, mushroom species, rosehips, chestnuts and pine species, but mostly snowdrops.

“Now yellow and white snowdrops sprouted and blossomed. This is a harbinger of spring,” Halil Ernalçacı, the head of Mount Spil Nature Park, told daily Milliyet on Feb. 18.

“Our visitors should be cautious when they walk in the park. They should look for where they take their steps,” he said.

Located some 25 kilometers from the Manisa city center, the park, which was declared as one on April 22, 1968, is a popular place for campers, trekkers and picnic lovers.

Species of wildlife living in the park include bears, jackals, roe deer, foxes, badgers, wild goats, vultures and eagles.

