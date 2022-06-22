Pegasus’s Nane named new IATA board chair

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that Pegasus Airlines Vice-Chairperson of the Board Mehmet Tevfik Nane has assumed his duties as chair of the IATA Board of Governors (BoG) for a one-year term, effective from the conclusion of the 78th IATA Annual General Meeting in Doha Qatar on June 21.

Nane, who has served on the BoG since 2019, is the 80th chair of the IATA BoG, succeeding JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes.

Nane said he was honored to take on this position at a time when the industry was emerging from the worst downturn.

“In addition to maintaining momentum toward reopening the globe to travel and commerce, we have a very full agenda over the next 12 months. This includes achieving an agreement at the ICAO Assembly on a Long-Term Aspirational Goal for governments on aviation’s decarbonization, refining the pathway to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050, and broadening participation in the 25by2025 gender diversity initiative,” said Nane.

Nane was appointed CEO of Pegasus Airlines in 2016, a position he held until earlier this year, when he assumed his current position with the airline. Prior to joining Pegasus, he served as CEO of CarrefourSA between 2013 and 2016, as CEO of Teknosa between 2005 and 2013, and as vice-chairman of the Board of Teknosa between 2000 and 2005.

“I look forward to working with Mehmet as we continue to rebuild global connectivity while addressing aviation’s vital priorities around sustainability, diversity, regulation and managing infrastructure costs. With his extensive experience in business, including consumer retailing and leading a low-fare airline, I’m sure he will bring fresh perspectives, particularly as we work to broaden IATA’s membership,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director-general.

