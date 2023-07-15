Pegasus places new order for 36 Airbus 321neo jets

ISTANBUL

Low-cost carrier Pegasus has said that it had placed a firm order for 36 Airbus A321neo jets, in addition to the pending orders with the plane maker.

The delivery of the 36 Airbus A321neo aircraft, which is in addition to the previously disclosed Airbus order contracted for future deliveries, is expected to take place until the end of 2029, Pegasus said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

“In line with our fleet planning strategy targeting a young fleet with low fuel consumption, low unit cost performance and low carbon emissions, we reached an agreement with Airbus, to amend the order, initially executed in 2012 and later amended in 2017, 2021 and 2022 to cover a total of 114 new aircraft, by placing a firm order for additional 36 Airbus A321neo aircraft,” the statement explained.

The carrier’s current network covers 129 destinations in 48 countries, including 36 domestic and 93 international routes, according to a presentation on the company’s website. The company had a total of 99 aircraft in its fleet, most of them Airbus jets, as of the end of March.

Pegasus reported earlier this month that it carried a total of 14.13 million passengers in the January-June period, up 24 percent from a year ago.

The international passenger tally increased by 37 percent in the first half to 8.78 million, while domestic passenger traffic grew by 8 percent to 5.35 million.