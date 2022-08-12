Pct of Turks trusting friends declines: Survey

  • August 12 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The rate of trust on friends has declined in Türkiye by some 12.7 percent in a year, a survey showed.

According to the survey by the company Areda, the percentage of Turks trusting their friends was 51.8. This rate was 64.5 percent in a previous survey conducted in August 2021.

The participants were asked if they trust their friends and 51.8 percent said, “I trust fully.” Some 15 percent expressed mixed emotions, saying, “I neither trust nor not trust.”

Some 33.2 percent directly noted that they have no trust in their friends.

The rates in the August 2021 survey were, “64.5,” “20.4,” and “26” percentage in the order of the answers.

The survey also showed that Turkish men trust friends more than Turkish women. The rate of the men approving trust in friends was 48.2, whereas the rate in women stayed at 35.8 percent.

The percent of men saying that they have no trust in their friends was 33.7. The rate was 42.5 percent in women.

The company said the survey was conducted between July 26 and 29 with the participation of 2,000 people across the country.

