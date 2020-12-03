Pavilion of Turkey to present ‘Architecture as Measure’ in Venezia

  • December 03 2020 07:00:00

Curated by Neyran Turan and coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the Pavilion of Turkey will present “Architecture as Measure” at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, titled “How Will We Live Together?” and will take place from May 22 to Nov. 21, 2021.

The Pavilion of Turkey is located at Sale d’Armi, Arsenale, one of the main venues of the Biennale.

The website of “Architecture as Measure” was launched on Dec. 1. The platform will continue to present content by invited contributors and the pavilion’s curatorial team periodically over the course of 2021.

By focusing on the relationship between the quotidian and the planetary, “Architecture as Measure” suggests another route for architecture’s relationship to the world, in which it is more of an agent than a mere respondent.

In light of the current climate crisis, what can architecture contribute towards a new planetary imagination of our contemporary environment beyond environmentalism and technological determinism? Rather than limiting the role of design simply to a solution to the problem of climate change, can we speculate on architecture as a measure through which the environment might be reimagined? “Architecture as Measure” positions climate change as a cultural and political idea that requires a renewed architectural environmental imagination.

Taking Turan’s recently published book “Architecture as Measure” as a theoretical preamble, the exhibition defines the planetary as the vast geo-temporal scales through which climate emergency accelerates. But instead of seeing the concept of planetary imagination purely as preserving nature, or as technological management or visualization, it is important, at this moment, for architecture to consider the potential of planetary imagination from within its inner workings. Accordingly, architecture needs to see the larger questions around planetary imagination and the everyday aspects of its own making as one and the same thing.

Presented through an installation, a website and storytelling, the Pavilion of Turkey focuses on the politics and nuances of the seemingly mundane aspects and sites of architectural construction from material extraction to supply chains, maintenance and care in Turkey and beyond.

The installation component of the exhibition comprises four dioramas, each focusing on specific sites of architecture. In addition to the installation, the exhibition extends to a website as its main publication platform.

Presented through four different sections—Paperwork, Episodes, Conversations, and Essays—the website will publish content by invited contributors and the curatorial team periodically throughout 2021.

