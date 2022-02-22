Paul McCartney is going back on tour

NEW YORK
The former Beatles frontman Paul McCartney has announced his first tour since 2019, entitled “Got Back.” The concert will kick off in April in Washington and run through June.

The British rocker’s latest album, “McCartney III,” was released in 2020. The companion record “McCartney III Imagined” dropped last year and featured collaborators such as Beck, Dominic Fike, Phoebe Bridgers, Anderson .Paak, Robert Del Naja and Idris Elba.

McCartney is widely considered one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century in his 1960s Beatles collaboration with the late John Lennon. He was last on the concert circuit with a 39-date world tour that concluded with a sold-out show in July 2019 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said, I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back,” the musician said in a statement announcing his latest outing, alluding to the Beatles’ 1969 hit “Get Back.”

The upcoming tour includes McCartney’s first ever shows in three Southern cities - Hollywood, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He also will be playing in Fort Worth, Texas, for the first time since he appeared there in 1976 with Wings, and in Baltimore for the first time since a 1964 Beatles concert.

Rounding out the Got Back tour are stops in Boston; Los Angeles; Oakland, California; Orlando, Florida; and Syracuse, New York.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Feb. 25.

