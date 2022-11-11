Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1 bln at Christie’s

Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1 bln at Christie’s

NEW YORK
Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1 bln at Christie’s

Paintings and sculptures from the collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen were auctioned off for a historic $1 billion on Nov. 9, Christie’s auction house said, with records set for works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Gauguin, Seurat and Klimt.

Five paintings entered the exclusive club of works of art sold for more than $100 million at auction, the New York auction house said, in a sign that the art market continues to grow despite economic uncertainties related to the war in Ukraine and inflation.

The most expensive piece of the evening, Georges Seurat’s 1888 work “Les Poseuses, Ensemble [small version],” a renowned work of pointillism, fetched $149.24 million, including fees, Christie’s said.

The auction house had announced that all the proceeds would be donated to charity.

The value of the collection has already surpassed the record for the Macklowe collection, named after a wealthy New York couple, which fetched $922 million at competitor Sotheby’s earlier this spring.

Allen made his fortune with the establishment of the PC operating system with his better-known Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 1975. He amassed a huge art collection that he loaned to museums before his death in 2018 at the age of 65.

He had a net worth of $20.3 billion at the time of his death, according to Forbes.

The sale totaled about $1.5 billion, according to an AFP calculation, and included French painter Paul Cezanne’s “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire,” which fetched $137.8 million, almost double the artist’s auction record.

A work by Vincent Van Gogh, “Orchard with Cypresses,” broke the Dutch artist’s previous record, bringing in $117.2 million.

A painting from Paul Gauguin’s Tahitian period, “Maternity II,” brought $105.7 million.

Austrian painter Gustav Klimt’s “Birch Forest” brought in $104.6 million.

TÜRKIYE Organization of Turkic States summit kicks off

Organization of Turkic States summit kicks off
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul

    Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul

  2. ‘Black Panther’ fights on without Chadwick Boseman

    ‘Black Panther’ fights on without Chadwick Boseman

  3. T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY

    T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY

  4. Russian tourists end up in Türkiye’s Mardin instead of Madrid

    Russian tourists end up in Türkiye’s Mardin instead of Madrid

  5. Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida

    Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida
Recommended
Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction

Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Saudi light festival tries to sell public on arts push

Saudi light festival tries to sell public on arts push
Amulet found in Amastris excavations

Amulet found in Amastris excavations
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with full sentence

Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Thinning Greenland ice sheet may mean more sea level rise

Thinning Greenland ice sheet may mean more sea level rise
Brainwave-reading implant lets paralyzed man spell out 1,100 words

Brainwave-reading implant lets paralyzed man spell out 1,100 words
WORLD Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

Republicans intensified their public criticism of former President Donald Trump on Nov. 11, with some saying it was time for the party to move on after an unexpectedly poor showing in the midterm elections, even as he prepared to launch a third White House bid next week.
ECONOMY Growth target for next year 5 percent, says Minister

Growth target for next year 5 percent, says Minister

The government targets an economic growth rate of 5 percent for 2023, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said, adding that balanced growth is expected to continue next year.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.