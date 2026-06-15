Patara welcomes visitors after dark

ANTALYA

The ancient city of Patara in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district, a site renowned for its natural beauty and historical significance, is once again drawing visitors under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Night Museum” initiative.

The new season of night visits has begun with both domestic and foreign tourists exploring the ancient city after sunset.

As part of the program, Patara has been illuminated once again this year, allowing visitors to experience the site during evening hours. The ancient city’s monuments and pathways have been lit up, offering a different perspective on the historic settlement.

Meanwhile, restoration work on the Patara Lighthouse, originally commissioned by Roman Emperor Nero and later destroyed by a natural disaster, has been completed after five years.

The nearly 2,000-year-old structure, which stands approximately 26 meters high, has been reconstructed and illuminated following extensive restoration efforts aimed at returning the monument to its original form.

After inspecting the newly illuminated lighthouse and city gate, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin told Anadolu Agency that night museum programs have become one of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s most important projects in recent years.

“As you know, this is a very hot region and visiting ancient cities during the daytime is often difficult in the summer months. Night museum visits were introduced as a solution and have attracted significant interest,” Şahin said.

Şahin noted that Patara is one of four ancient cities in Antalya participating in the night museum program.

Visitors increasingly prefer exploring archaeological sites in the evening, he said, adding that the ancient cities of Side and Aspendos have also seen strong demand.

“Phaselis in Kemer is also attracting considerable interest. We have visited all of them, and they are all highly successful examples. These efforts will continue to expand,” he said.

Şahin explained that restoration work has reconnected the ancient city gate to its historic aqueduct system.

“Water is flowing once again and, together with the night illumination, the site has gained an entirely different appearance. As you know, the lighthouse has also been completed. It was an extremely important lighthouse in the ancient world and is described in detail in ancient texts. We reconstructed it using its original stones and according to its original descriptions,” he said.

He added that the sea once reached the vicinity of the lighthouse but that centuries of sand accumulation have pushed the shoreline much farther away.

Şahin said authorities are considering future projects that could potentially reconnect the sea to the area through a canal.

Patara, he emphasized, is a unique site of global historical importance.

“The constitutional democratic model that later inspired the founding principles of the United States first emerged here. We are standing in front of the Assembly Building. Representatives of city-states gathered here much like they do in the United States Senate. We are on lands that taught democracy to the world. In that respect, this place is extremely important,” he said.

Patara ancient city

Known as the capital of the Lycian League, a federation of 23 cities in the mid-first century B.C., Patara is often described as a cradle of civilizations because of the many cultures that have left their mark on the site.

Among its prominent monuments are the Lycian League Assembly Building, the historic lighthouse, the ancient theater, baths commissioned by Emperor Nero, a road guide monument, churches, aqueducts and the monumental city gate, which measures 19 meters in length and 10 meters in height.

Researchers have also determined that the city gate served a function beyond its role as an entrance.

The structure formed the final section of the city’s first-century A.D. water distribution system. Water carried through lead pipes was directed through an opening into a basin above the central arch, creating a cascading water curtain.

As a result of restoration work carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Akdeniz University and the Patara excavation team under the coordination of excavation director Dr. Şevket Aktaş, the historic water system has been reactivated and water has flowed through the structure once again for the first time in centuries.