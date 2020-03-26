Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

  • March 26 2020 15:47:00

Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

ISTANBUL
Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

More than 1,500 passengers, mostly from Algeria, Tunisia and Jordan, who have been stranded at Istanbul Airport, have been transferred to an emptied student dormitory in the northern province of Karabük.

Those passengers have been stuck at the airport for days after their countries closed airspace and flights were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A dormitory in the Karabük has been arranged for the passengers, who are not currently allowed to enter their countries.

They were escorted by the police to the buses which transferred them to the dormitory where they will stay until they can return home.

Most of those international travelers are reportedly from Algeria.

İGA, the operator of Istanbul Airport, said earlier this week in a statement that more than 1,000 Algerian nationals had been staying at the airport for several days because the Algerian government decided not to allow its citizens return back to their country due to the outbreak which already killed nearly 20 people there.

İGA noted that besides the Turkish Red Crescent, Turkish Airlines also tried to meet the needs of those people.

Turkey has been making efforts for a week to persuade the Algerian government to grant landing rights for the affected flights, İGA also said in the statement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

  2. Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

  3. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  4. Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

    Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

  5. Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

    Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport
Recommended
Universities to remain closed for spring term

Universities to remain closed for spring term
Turkey holds first tender related to Kanal Istanbul project

Turkey holds first tender related to Kanal Istanbul project
80 pct of life stopped in Turkey due to outbreak, says interior minister

80 pct of life stopped in Turkey due to outbreak, says interior minister
Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman

Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman
Probe launched into HDP deputy over coronavirus claims in prison

Probe launched into HDP deputy over coronavirus claims in prison
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 30

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 30
WORLD Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Coronavirus cases across the globe jumped on March 26 as Japan planned to set up a special virus task force and New Zealand went under lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkish Wealth Fund, Chinese insurance agency ink deal

Turkish Wealth Fund, Chinese insurance agency ink deal

The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) and China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.