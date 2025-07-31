Parties name members for anti-terror commission

ANKARA
Political parties have announced their representatives for a newly formed parliamentary committee that will oversee the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" campaign.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will have the most seats on the 48-seat committee with 21 members, including Abdulhamit Gül, Mustafa Şen, Kürşad Zorlu, Hüseyin Yayman and Ayşe Böhürler.

Other AKP members include Cüneyt Yüksel, Sunay Karamık, Kemal Çelik, Şengül Karslı, Selami Altınok, Tahir Akyürek, Gökhan Diktaş, Abdurrahman Babacan and Mehmet Sait Yaz.

Among others from the ruling party are Mahmut Atilla Kaya, Mehmet Şahin, Radiye Sezer Katırcıoğlu, Ali Kıratlı, Cevahir Asuman Yazmacı, Burhan Kayatürk and Ersan Aksu.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will send 10 lawmakers — Murat Emir, Sezgin Tanrıkulu, Türkan Elçi, Oğuz Kaan Salıcı, Murat Bakan, Gökçe Gökçen, Okan Konuralp, Turan Taşkın Özer, Salih Uzun and Nurhayat Altaca Kayışoğlu.

The CHP had requested that the committee make its decisions by a qualified majority. This demand was granted, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş confirmed.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will be represented by Feti Yıldız, Muhammet Levent Bülbül, Halil Öztürk and Yücel Bulut.

Meanwhile, the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) will have Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, Meral Danış Beştaş, Saruhan Oluç and Cengiz Çiçek.

The New Path Party will be represented by Bülent Kaya, Mehmet Emin Ekmen and Mustafa Bilici.

Democratic Left Party (DSP) leader Önder Aksakal will join the commission, as will Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR) leader Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu.

The İYİ (Good) Party, which was entitled to three seats, announced it would not participate in the commission.

As part of the government’s anti-terror campaign, PKK declared a ceasefire and later announced its decision to disband and disarm in response to a call from its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan.

 

