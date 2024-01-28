Parties assigned places on ballot papers for March polls

ANKARA

The Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) has finalized the order of political parties on the ballot papers for March 31's local elections.

The announcement follows the withdrawal of one party and the rebranding of another.

Initially, 36 parties were qualified to partake, as affirmed by YSK chief Ahmet Yener. However, the drawing of lots saw 35 parties participating after the Innovation Party opted out of the electoral race. The Great Türkiye Party, meanwhile, transformed into the Ocak Party.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) secured the first spot on the ballot, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) landed in the 18th position. The ruling alliance partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will appear 31st, with the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) securing the ninth spot.

The ballot paper will see the İYİ (Good) Party claiming the second position and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) securing the 33rd spot. Notably, the Felicity Party and the Future Party are slated for the 34th and 16th positions, respectively.

The positions also delineate the New Welfare Party (YRP) in eighth place, the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) in 32nd and the Democrat Party (DP) in 24th.

Newcomers like the Anatolian Unity Party (ABP) and Bright Democracy Party (ADP) marked their presence on the ballot.

Notably, the Party for Change in Türkiye (TDP), previously led by current main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Mustafa Sarıgül, merged with the CHP in June and will not be participating in the upcoming polls.

The Greens and Left Future Party (YSP), meanwhile, will be partaking in this election under its new name, the DEM Party.

However, the DEM Party's precursor, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), is at risk of closure due to alleged links to the PKK and will not be participating in the upcoming elections. In the last parliamentary elections, the pro-Kurdish HDP strategically nominated its candidates on the lists of YSP, garnering nearly 5 million votes