Parliament to elect its new speaker

ANKARA

The parliament will elect its new speaker on June 7, as Numan Kurtulmuş has applied as the joint candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The five-day nomination process for the election of the speaker concluded on June 6 at 12 a.m.

On June 7, the 600 members of the parliament will gather to elect the 30th speaker.

Under the bylaw of the parliament, a candidate should get 401 votes for the election to be concluded in the first two rounds. If the election goes to the third round, a simple majority - 301 votes - is sufficient to determine the new speaker who will undertake the role for two years.

Numan Kurtulmus, who the AKP and the MHP nominated for the speaker, submitted his petition for candidacy to the parliament.

“The parliament will fulfill its responsibility with great sensitivity for the realization of the goals of the ‘Century of Türkiye,’” Kurtulmuş said.

Türkiye marks the centennial anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic this year.

“I believe that the 28th term of the parliament will witness a historical period. The parliament will strive to take strong steps to achieve Türkiye’s national goals in a legislative sense,” he said.

Kurtulmuş also stated he would visit other political parties in the parliament during the day.