Parliament passes Gaza memorandum slamming Israel's 'genocide'

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament convened an extraordinary session on Friday to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza, with speaker Numan Kurtulmuş proposing the suspension of Israel's membership in the United Nations and other international bodies until it halts what he called "genocide policies."

The session, chaired by Kurtulmuş, focused on Israel's Gaza offensive, alleged genocide against Palestinians, famine tactics, and the regional situation. A presidential decree on Israel's expansion of occupation in Gaza and genocide against Palestinians was unanimously adopted.

In his opening address, Kurtulmuş said: "Today, we propose urgent concrete steps and the suspension of Israel's memberships in the U.N. and all international organizations until it abandons its genocide policies. I announce this to the international community."

He highlighted that over the past two years, Israel's policies in Gaza and Palestinian territories have exceeded genocide, with nearly 70,000 killed, mostly women and children. Civilian infrastructure, including schools, places of worship, and hospitals, has been deliberately targeted.

Kurtulmuş noted the recent attack on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, where dozens, including patients, health workers, and journalists, were killed. Of Gaza's 36 hospitals, 33 are destroyed or heavily damaged, leaving health services non-functional.

He accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon, turning aid convoys into death traps. "Israel must immediately accept a ceasefire and withdraw all armed units," he urged, calling for Gaza's reconstruction under Palestinian management with U.N. peacekeeping security.

Kurtulmuş extended criticism to Israel's actions in Jerusalem and the West Bank, including violence by armed forces and settlers, illegal demolitions, and new settlements in the sensitive E1 area aimed at isolating east Jerusalem from the West Bank.

He condemned Israel's parliament for banning UNRWA operations, blocking aid to Gaza and the West Bank, and annexing Palestinian lands, calling these acts violations of international law, war crimes, and genocide.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan echoed the condemnation, stating: "Over the past two years, Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, disregarding basic human values before the world's eyes."

Fidan warned that Israel's strategy extends beyond Gaza, risking a regional firestorm, with tensions spilling into Iran-Israel clashes, Lebanon, Syria, and provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He reiterated Türkiye's opposition to any plan displacing Palestinians from Gaza, calling it invalid. "Israel wants no legitimate Palestinian authority in Gaza and blocks aid distribution, using hunger as a weapon," he said.

Fidan highlighted Türkiye's measures: "We have completely cut trade with Israel. No Turkish ships dock at Israeli ports, and their planes are barred from our airspace. No other country has severed all commercial ties."

He noted shifting global sentiment, with Western countries like Britain and France announcing plans to recognize Palestine in September, crediting Türkiye's efforts for eroding Israel's "false legitimacy."

Fidan emphasized pursuing accountability, including Türkiye's intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

"Israel's ultimate goal is to make Gaza uninhabitable and force Palestinians out," he said, warning that unchecked aggression could engulf the region.

The adopted decree calls on Israel's government to abandon genocide policies and urges global parliaments to end military and trade ties with Israel, break the Gaza embargo, and support Palestine.

"Defending the Palestinian cause is our human, Islamic, and historical responsibility. It's a national cause for Türkiye," Kurtulmuş affirmed Türkiye's commitment.

Fidan concluded: "This resistance will change history's course, becoming a symbol for the oppressed and shaking a rotten order. Every tyrant prepares their own end."

The session reflects growing international backlash, with Kurtulmuş citing reactions in Western governments and parliaments, including a Dutch coalition crisis over sanctions and rising U.S. congressional calls for ceasefire.

Türkiye has provided over 100,000 tons of aid to Gaza since October 7, 2023, and leads diplomatic efforts in forums like the U.N., OIC, and Arab League.