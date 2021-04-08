Parliament passes bill on ‘security investigation’

  • April 08 2021 10:55:03

Parliament passes bill on ‘security investigation’

ANKARA
Parliament passes bill on ‘security investigation’

A bill proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to mandate security investigations into first-time public appointees, which was initially rejected by opposition votes, passed in the parliament on late April 7.

The vote for articles of the bill proposal was rejected on March 31 when opposition parties - the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), and İYİ (Good) Party - voted against the articles of the proposal.

The bill dubbed “Security Investigation and Archive Research Law Proposal” was submitted by the AKP, aiming to bring security investigation and archive research for those who will be appointed to public office.

The bill included a provision that the spouse, family of the spouse, first-degree blood and affinity relatives of a person to be appointed to the public office will be included within the scope of the security investigation.

However, the AKP and the Nationalistic Movement Party (MHP) objected to the voting on the grounds that it did not comply with the parliament house regulation.

The Presidential Board of the parliament decided to hold another vote after the intervention of the Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop last week.

Turkey, politics,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

    Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

  3. Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

    Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

  4. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  5. Annexation not an option

    Annexation not an option
Recommended
Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama

Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama
New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US

New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US
Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan
Turkey mourns soldiers killed in Syria

Turkey mourns soldiers killed in Syria

Turkish foreign minister receives Greek ambassador

Turkish foreign minister receives Greek ambassador

Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will

Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will
WORLD British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

Britain’s prime minister has condemned another night of violence in Northern Ireland, after crowds threw petrol bombs and a bus was set on fire in Belfast.

ECONOMY Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Tour operators and tourists from Russia recently visited Mardin in southeastern Turkey, which has been dubbed “the city of civilizations.”
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.