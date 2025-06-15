Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

ANKARA
Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing terms second half

Türkiye's parliament approved over the weekend new deputy speakers, board members, administrative officers and commission members for the second half of the current 28th legislative term.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) renominated Bekir Bozdağ as deputy parliament speaker, while the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) also kept Celal Adan in the same position. Both were approved to continue their duties.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) elected Tekin Bingöl as the new deputy speaker, replacing Gülizar Biçer Karaca. The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) chose Pervin Buldan to succeed the late Sırrı Süreyya Önder.

Several lawmakers were elected as parliamentary clerks, including AKP's Havva Sibel Söylemez, Kurtcan Çelebi, Rümeysa Kadak, Adil Biçer, İbrahim Yurdunuseven and İshak Şan, CHP's Müzeyyen Şevkin, Nermin Yıldırım Kara and Nurten Yontar, İYİ (Good) Party's Yasin Öztürk and New Path Party's Mustafa Bilici.

New administrative officers include İbrahim Eyyüpoğlu, Alpay Özalan and Hasan Turan from the AKP, Harun Özgür Yıldızlı from the CHP, Sermet Atay from the MHP and Salihe Aydeniz from the DEM Party.

Earlier this month, the parliament reelected AKP lawmaker Numan Kurtulmuş as its speaker.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

    Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

  2. Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

    Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

  3. Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

    Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

  4. Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

    Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

  5. Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

    Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism
Recommended
Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye
Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayors death

Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death
Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism
Over 1 mln students compete for top high schools in nationwide exam

Over 1 mln students compete for top high schools in nationwide exam
Erdoğan warns region can not tolerate a new war

Erdoğan warns region 'can not tolerate a new war'
WORLD At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least nine people were injured in northern and southern Israel following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, Israeli authorities said Sunday.

ECONOMY Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿