Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament approved over the weekend new deputy speakers, board members, administrative officers and commission members for the second half of the current 28th legislative term.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) renominated Bekir Bozdağ as deputy parliament speaker, while the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) also kept Celal Adan in the same position. Both were approved to continue their duties.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) elected Tekin Bingöl as the new deputy speaker, replacing Gülizar Biçer Karaca. The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) chose Pervin Buldan to succeed the late Sırrı Süreyya Önder.

Several lawmakers were elected as parliamentary clerks, including AKP's Havva Sibel Söylemez, Kurtcan Çelebi, Rümeysa Kadak, Adil Biçer, İbrahim Yurdunuseven and İshak Şan, CHP's Müzeyyen Şevkin, Nermin Yıldırım Kara and Nurten Yontar, İYİ (Good) Party's Yasin Öztürk and New Path Party's Mustafa Bilici.

New administrative officers include İbrahim Eyyüpoğlu, Alpay Özalan and Hasan Turan from the AKP, Harun Özgür Yıldızlı from the CHP, Sermet Atay from the MHP and Salihe Aydeniz from the DEM Party.

Earlier this month, the parliament reelected AKP lawmaker Numan Kurtulmuş as its speaker.