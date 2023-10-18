Parliament extends mandate for troops in Iraq, Syria

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament has given its approval to a presidential memorandum that extends the Turkish army's deployment in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years.

The memorandum, emphasizing the "increasing risks and threats to national security due to ongoing conflicts and separatist movements in the region," received support with 357 votes in favor and 164 votes against.

Members of the ruling People's Alliance, comprising the AKP (Justice and Development Party) and MHP (Nationalist Movement Party), as well as the opposition parties İYİ Party, Felicity Party (SP), Future Party, and DEVA voted in favor of the motion.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) were among those who opposed the memorandum, echoing their dissent from two years ago. CHP objected to the presence of foreign soldiers in Türkiye and voted against the bill for the same reasons they did previously. HEDEP, for its part, opposed cross-border operations and voiced their concerns against the memorandum.

The memorandum, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, underscores the need for Türkiye to "take necessary measures within the framework of international law to counter separatist movements, terrorist threats and other security risks endangering the country's national security." It aims to protect against attacks from terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria and maintain national security amid potential challenges such as mass migration.

The bill, set to extend the Turkish troop's presence in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years starting from Oct. 30, will address the "ongoing challenges posed by terrorist organizations, particularly the PKK and ISIL, operating in adjacent areas."

According to the memorandum, the extension allows the president to "determine the border, extent, amount and time" for rapid and dynamic policy implementation, including the deployment of Turkish armed forces to foreign countries for cross-border operations and interventions if deemed necessary.

CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated the party's stance during their recent group meeting, stating, "We do not want foreign military boots on the territory of our own country." This sentiment was echoed by other CHP representatives who addressed the bill in the parliamentary session.

"As the CHP, and as its leader who has been subject to a terror attack, we have always stood against terror. Terror is a crime against humanity, and the fight against it is inevitable," Kılıçdaroğlu remarked.

However, he strongly condemned the memorandum's provision that allows the government to invite foreign troops to Türkiye if deemed necessary. "Who are these foreign troops?" Kılıçdaroğlu questioned, demanding answers from both President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli.