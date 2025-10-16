Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission approved a bill on Oct. 15 that would allow new developments and stricter penalties in national parks, sending the measure to the general assembly for a vote.

The legislation submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), an amendment to the Environmental Law, permits the establishment of revolving fund enterprises in national parks where deemed necessary by the country’s nature conservation body, DKMP.

It also allows for the demolition or repurposing of existing structures seized under the National Parks Law and permits hotels and lodging facilities in designated areas.

Under the bill, conservation officers will be joined by hunting and nature conservation officers and field guards in protecting national parks. Individuals who disrupt the ecological balance of these areas could face one to three years in prison and fines.

The proposed law also increases the penalty for hunting in prohibited areas from 200 Turkish Liras to 20,000 liras and imposes an administrative fine of 14 times the entrance fee for those entering national parks without paying.