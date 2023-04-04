Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters

Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.

The 15,000 opinion-dividing mini-machines are now expected to vanish from central Paris at the end of August when the city's contracts with the three operators expire.

The question City Hall asked voters in a citywide mini-referendum on Sunday was: “For or against self-service scooters in Paris?”

The result wasn't close. City Hall said just over 103,000 people voted, with 89% rejecting e-scooters and just 11% supporting them.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed the consultative referendum as a success and said its outcome was “very clear.”

“There will no longer be any self-service scooters in Paris from September 1st,” she said.

The vote had been open to all of Paris’ 1.38 million registered voters, but the low turnout - just 7.4 percent of those registered - has been criticized by the scooter companies.

“This unprecedented referendum... was heavily impacted by very restrictive voting methods. This led to an extremely low turnout, heavily skewed towards older age groups, which has widened the gap between pros and cons,” said a joint statement from Lime, Dott and Tier.

“We regret that Parisians will lose a shared and green transport option... It is a step back for sustainable transport in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics,” it added.

Scattered around Paris, easy to locate and hire with a downloadable app and relatively cheap, the scooters are a hit with tourists who love their speed and the help-yourself freedom they offer.

In the five years since their introduction, following in the wake of shared cars and shared bicycles, for-hire scooters have also built a following among some Parisians who don’t want or can’t afford their own but like the option to escape the Metro and other public transport.

But many Parisians complain that e-scooters are an eyesore and a traffic menace, and the micro-vehicles have been involved in hundreds of accidents, some fatal.

