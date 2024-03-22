Paris Opera faces questions over lack of women, Russian conductor

PARIS

The Paris Opera faced questions on March 20 over its new program, which includes only one woman among its directors and choreographers, and the inclusion of a conductor with ties to the Russian state.

Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis will perform Rameau's "Castor and Pollux" in January-February 2025.

He is one of the most sought-after conductors in the world but has also been criticized over his sponsorship ties with Russia's state-owned VTB Bank and his silence over the invasion of Ukraine.

Paris Opera general director Alexander Neef told reporters that the decision to invite Currentzis "seemed right,” especially since he will be working with frequent collaborator Peter Sellars, a director from the United States.

"The policy we have pursued since the start of the war in Ukraine remains the same: we don't hire Russian artists who have spoken out in favor of the war or the Putin regime, but we don't ask them to speak out against it, either," said Neef.

There were also concerns over the lack of women in the program.

Out of 19 operas, zero are to be directed by women and only four feature a female conductor.

On the dance side, Israel's Sharon Eyal is the only women choreographer out of the 15 ballets.

When asked about the lack of gender-parity, Paris Opera dance director Jose Martinez gave a short response: "It will happen. It will be achieved in the coming seasons.”

Meanwhile, there was good news for the Paris Opera - which includes the venerable Palais Garnier and its 35-year-old sister institution, the Opera Bastille - as it announced a return to profit for the first time since 2017.

With the easing of Covid-19 concerns, the public returned to the opera in force, with a record 1.2 million visitors to the Garnier, and funds boosted by increased sponsorship and tighter spending.

"This is a clear improvement in our situation," said Neef, adding that the outlook for 2024 was also "encouraging.”

Neef, who has just been reappointed for a second term until 2032 by President Emmanuel Macron, added that he would soon start the process to find a musical director, vacant since the surprise departure last year of Venezuelan maestro Gustavo Dudamel.