Paris 2015 attacker has not appealed sentence: prosecutor

  • July 12 2022 09:59:00

Paris 2015 attacker has not appealed sentence: prosecutor

PARIS 
Paris 2015 attacker has not appealed sentence: prosecutor

The sole surviving member of an ISIL group cell that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015 has not appealed his whole-life sentence for the killings, the Paris chief prosecutor said Tuesday.

Salah Abdeslam, a 32-year-old Frenchman of Moroccan origin, was captured alive by police four months after the bloodbath at the Bataclan concert hall and other locations, the worst peace-time atrocity in modern French history.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the toughest possible punishment under French law.

The 19 others sentenced for their role leading up to and following the attacks also declined to appeal, prosecutor Remy Heitz told AFP.

They had 10 days to lodge any appeal after their sentencing, a deadline that expired at midnight Monday.

The decision of the special court handling the cases "has now acquired permanent status and there will not be an appeal trial", he said.

paris shooting, paris 2015,

TÜRKIYE Two PKK terrorists neutralized in Qandil Mountains by drone: Ministry

Two PKK terrorists neutralized in Qandil Mountains by drone: Ministry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Electric car sales may reach 4,500 units this year

    Electric car sales may reach 4,500 units this year

  2. Turkish archery enters UNESCO list

    Turkish archery enters UNESCO list

  3. Cappadocia to host 3rd int’l hot-air balloon festival

    Cappadocia to host 3rd int’l hot-air balloon festival

  4. Ottoman and Byzantine-era remains unearthed

    Ottoman and Byzantine-era remains unearthed

  5. Eid holiday gives boost to e-commerce

    Eid holiday gives boost to e-commerce
Recommended
Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep
Some Ukrainians won’t flee areas caught in crosshairs of war

Some Ukrainians won’t flee areas caught in crosshairs of war
Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens
Leaked Uber docs reveal bare-knuckle expansion tactics: investigation

Leaked Uber docs reveal bare-knuckle expansion tactics: investigation
Unification Church says Abe shooting suspect’s mother is member

Unification Church says Abe shooting suspect’s mother is member
Russian shelling in east Ukraine kills at least a dozen

Russian shelling in east Ukraine kills at least a dozen
WORLD Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA’s new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.

ECONOMY Antalya Airport sets new record for daily flights

Antalya Airport sets new record for daily flights

The airport in Antalya, a major holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast, saw a record of daily flights on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.