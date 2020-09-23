Paraguayans naming their children after Turkish TV series characters

  • September 23 2020 07:00:00

Paraguayans naming their children after Turkish TV series characters

ISTANBUL
Paraguayans naming their children after Turkish TV series characters

Turkish TV series are so popular in Latin America that parents in Paraguay are bestowing the names of lead characters on their children.

An official organization named “Registro Del Estado Civil,” which serves as the population administration, shared some Turkish names on its Twitter account that are popular among Paraguayans who are naming their newborns inspired by Turkish TV series.

Noting the Turkish names such as Şehrazad, Kerim, Kemal, Devran and Mustafa, the administration said, “Some names here are inspired by Turkish novels and serials.”

Referring to the citizens, the Paraguayan administration said, “Choose your favorite name that is not offensive or ridiculed, and don’t forget to enroll the name of your child at the registry office.”

The administration gave examples such as “Onur Juan Jose,” “Sherazade Verenice,” “Wilson Kemal,” and “Salvano Mustafa” on how to use Turkish names with local names.

Some users, who commented under the name proposals given by the administration, wrote humorous comments stating that they found the situation sympathetic, while others expressed their reactions, saying, “It is all because of the Turkish TV series.”

Another Latin American country, Chile is keen on Turkish TV series where their citizens have been naming their newborns inspired by the drama characters.

Turkish TV series draw great interest in overseas markets and contribute to Turkey’s image and promotion of its products in the countries where they are aired. The popularity of Turkish TV shows also plays an effective role in increasing Turkey’s services and goods exports.

According to estimates, the export of Turkish dramas reached $500 million last year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. American journalist found dead in Istanbul

    American journalist found dead in Istanbul

  2. Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

    Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

  3. Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN

    Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN

  4. Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

    Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

  5. Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

    Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism
Recommended
1,800-year-old artifact brought back from Italy

1,800-year-old artifact brought back from Italy
Mosaics in ancient church unearthed

Mosaics in ancient church unearthed
Turkey takes initiatives to get back Sion Treasure

Turkey takes initiatives to get back Sion Treasure
Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism
Hollywood unions, studios agree on rules to start production

Hollywood unions, studios agree on rules to start production
Recipients granted Golden Boll awards at ceremony

Recipients granted Golden Boll awards at ceremony
WORLD Trump lashes China as UN warns against Cold War

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

U.S. President Donald Trump cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic in an address on Sept. 22 before the United Nations, whose chief warned against a new "Cold War" between the two powers. 
ECONOMY LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

The U.S.' liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Turkey can play a key role in reaching the countries' bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion, the U.S. commerce secretary said on Sept. 22. 
SPORTS Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.