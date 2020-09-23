Paraguayans naming their children after Turkish TV series characters

ISTANBUL

Turkish TV series are so popular in Latin America that parents in Paraguay are bestowing the names of lead characters on their children.

An official organization named “Registro Del Estado Civil,” which serves as the population administration, shared some Turkish names on its Twitter account that are popular among Paraguayans who are naming their newborns inspired by Turkish TV series.

Noting the Turkish names such as Şehrazad, Kerim, Kemal, Devran and Mustafa, the administration said, “Some names here are inspired by Turkish novels and serials.”

Referring to the citizens, the Paraguayan administration said, “Choose your favorite name that is not offensive or ridiculed, and don’t forget to enroll the name of your child at the registry office.”

The administration gave examples such as “Onur Juan Jose,” “Sherazade Verenice,” “Wilson Kemal,” and “Salvano Mustafa” on how to use Turkish names with local names.

Some users, who commented under the name proposals given by the administration, wrote humorous comments stating that they found the situation sympathetic, while others expressed their reactions, saying, “It is all because of the Turkish TV series.”

Another Latin American country, Chile is keen on Turkish TV series where their citizens have been naming their newborns inspired by the drama characters.

Turkish TV series draw great interest in overseas markets and contribute to Turkey’s image and promotion of its products in the countries where they are aired. The popularity of Turkish TV shows also plays an effective role in increasing Turkey’s services and goods exports.

According to estimates, the export of Turkish dramas reached $500 million last year.