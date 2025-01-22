Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat

Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat

PANAMA CITY
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat

Panama has complained to the United Nations over U.S. President Donald Trump's "worrying" threat to seize the Panama Canal, even as it launched an audit of the Hong Kong-linked operator of two ports on the interoceanic waterway.

In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the government in Panama City referred to an article of the U.N. Charter precluding any member from "the threat or use of force" against the territorial integrity or political independence of another.

The missive, distributed to reporters on Jan. 22, urges Guterres to refer the matter to the U.N. Security Council, without asking for a meeting to be convened.

Trump, in his inaugural address on Jan. 20, repeated his complaint that China was effectively "operating" the Panama Canal through its growing presence around the waterway, which the United States handed over at the end of 1999.

"We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back," Trump said.

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino hit back that the canal was not a gift from the United States during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We reject in its entirety everything that Mr. Trump has said. First because it is false and second because the Panama Canal belongs to Panama and will continue to belong to Panama," Mulino said on Wednesday.

The president has previously denied that any other nation was interfering in the canal, which he said was operated on a principle of neutrality.

Asked on Wednesday about the spat, Beijing denied it had ever "interfered" in the canal.

"China has always respected Panama's sovereignty over the canal and recognized the canal as a permanent neutral international waterway," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

The Panamanian comptroller's office that oversees public entities announced "an exhaustive audit" would be launched "aimed at ensuring the efficient and transparent use of public resources" at the Panama Ports Company.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye drafts its first climate law

Türkiye drafts its first climate law
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye drafts its first climate law

    Türkiye drafts its first climate law

  2. EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

    EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

    Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

  4. 40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

    40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

  5. Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data

    Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data
Recommended
Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent: Syrias defense minister

'Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent': Syria's defense minister
Shooting, explosions in Jenin as Israel presses raid

Shooting, explosions in Jenin as Israel presses raid
Development Road Project key for Iraq, Türkiye, and Qatar, says Mosul governor

Development Road Project key for Iraq, Türkiye, and Qatar, says Mosul governor
Trump toughens crackdown on immigration and diversity

Trump toughens crackdown on immigration and diversity
Iraq passes three controversial bills

Iraq passes three controversial bills
West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief

West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief
S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash

S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash
WORLD Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent: Syrias defense minister

'Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent': Syria's defense minister

Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defense minister of Syria's new administration, said on Wednesday that the administration’s relations with Türkiye will be “excellent.”
ECONOMY 40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

Some 40 companies submitted a total of 100 applications for the wind Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿