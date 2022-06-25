Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

  • June 25 2022 07:00:00

Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

ISTANBUL
Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

Nobel-prize winner Orhan Pamuk has praised the country’s decision to change its name from “Turkey” to “Türkiye” on international platforms.

“Now, after this decision, when English speakers say Türkiye, they will not think about that bird that is eaten on Christmas,” the Turkish author said while talking to the U.K. daily Financial Times.

Pamuk added that he was happy about the decision.

The initiative to use the country’s foreign name as “Türkiye” on national and international platforms started in December 2021 with a decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A month later, in January, the Presidential Communications Directorate lit the blue touch paper of a campaign named “Hello Türkiye.”

Many international tourists were seen in the promotional video, saying “Hello Türkiye” in their own pronunciations.

The directorate published the video with a slogan, saying, “Not ‘Turkey,’ it is ‘Türkiye.’”

Within the scope of the campaign, a “Turkish Brand Office,” which will work with public institutions and the private sector to promote “Türkiye’s” name, will be formed.

TURKEY President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

MOST POPULAR

  1. UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

    UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

  2. Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

    Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

  3. Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

    Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

  4. Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

    Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

  5. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
Recommended
President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage

Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage
Marmaris wildfire completely under control: Minister

Marmaris wildfire completely under control: Minister

Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash

Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash
Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy
Father of killed woman cries out against court ruling

Father of killed woman cries out against court ruling
WORLD Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukrainian forces prepared on June 24 to retreat from the strategic city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fierce fighting, a setback that could pave the way for Russia to seize a larger swath of eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Arrive early, that’s the advice from the European airports chief to passengers faced with disruption this summer as the air travel industry struggles to meet surging demand after the pandemic.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.