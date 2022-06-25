Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

ISTANBUL

Nobel-prize winner Orhan Pamuk has praised the country’s decision to change its name from “Turkey” to “Türkiye” on international platforms.

“Now, after this decision, when English speakers say Türkiye, they will not think about that bird that is eaten on Christmas,” the Turkish author said while talking to the U.K. daily Financial Times.

Pamuk added that he was happy about the decision.



The initiative to use the country’s foreign name as “Türkiye” on national and international platforms started in December 2021 with a decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A month later, in January, the Presidential Communications Directorate lit the blue touch paper of a campaign named “Hello Türkiye.”

Many international tourists were seen in the promotional video, saying “Hello Türkiye” in their own pronunciations.

The directorate published the video with a slogan, saying, “Not ‘Turkey,’ it is ‘Türkiye.’”

Within the scope of the campaign, a “Turkish Brand Office,” which will work with public institutions and the private sector to promote “Türkiye’s” name, will be formed.