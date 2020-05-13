Palestinian youth killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Ministry

  • May 13 2020 11:59:00

AL KHALIL- Agence France-Presse
Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager during clashes in the occupied West Bank on May 13, the Palestinian health ministry said, as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel.

The health ministry announced that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was "killed by a live bullet in the head fired by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Fawar camp" near Al-Khalil in the southern West Bank, with a further four Palestinians injured during clashes.

The Israeli army said it was checking the reports.

