Palestinian state crucial for global peace: MHP leader

ANKARA

The establishment of an independent, geographically and politically integrated Palestinian state is imperative for both regional and global peace, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said.

“Founding an independent, geographically and politically cohesive Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a necessity for regional and world peace,” Bahçeli said during a parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara on April 30.

“Any other option is impossible and even a partnership in oppression,” he said.

Reiterating his condemnation of Israel's attacks on Gaza that killed more than 34,000 people, Bahçeli declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be brought to trial for his role in the war.

"Netanyahu will face trial in The Hague when the time comes. His tainted name will go down in history as that of a murderer and a perpetrator of genocide."

Bahçeli also noted the Israeli public's discontent with their prime minister's policies and the ongoing conflict, insisting that Netanyahu must be immediately removed from office.

"The Israeli people are deeply disturbed by Netanyahu's policies of violence. This villain must be ousted from office, and a new administration, committed to peace and a two-state solution, must emerge without delay."

Criticizing the United Nations for its failure to end civilian deaths in the Palestinian enclave, the MHP leader called for reforms in the Security Council, highlighting that many of its ceasefire resolutions for Gaza were vetoed by the United States.

"Amendments to the U.N. charter are necessary to change the membership criteria and veto powers in the council. Our proposal is to replace the veto power with a double majority system."