Palestinian leader to visit Türkiye amid regional tensions

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to arrive in Türkiye on Aug. 14 for a two-day visit aimed at addressing escalating tensions in the region.

Abbas will be welcomed with an official ceremony in Ankara, followed by a head-to-head meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The leaders are expected to focus on the Israeli offensive in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis in the region and aid efforts for displaced people.

Negotiations demanding a ceasefire are also likely to dominate the talks.

Following their meeting, Erdoğan and Abbas are scheduled to make a joint press statement.

Abbas will address the Turkish parliament during an extraordinary session on Aug. 15, convened specifically for this occasion.

Those injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza and currently receiving treatment in Türkiye will be present in the hall.

Türkiye's invitation to Abbas followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fiery speech to the U.S. Congress on July 24.

In a high-profile visit to Washington, Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Capitol as thousands of protesters gathered outside to denounce the war, now in its 11th month.

The speech was greeted by a standing ovation and cheers from Republicans, and a more subdued reception from Democrats.

Erdoğan has previously expressed his expectation for an apology from Abbas after he skipped the invitation from Ankara. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) later clarified that Abbas could not accept it due to health issues.

The Palestinian leader last visited Türkiye on March 5, when he met with Erdoğan to discuss regional issues.

His upcoming trip comes in the backdrop of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination on July 31 in an airstrike in Tehran, heightening the risk of a wider regional war.

Iran blames Haniyeh's death on Israel and has vowed to avenge him, while Hezbollah has also pledged to retaliate for his killing and that of its military commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike in Beirut hours earlier.

Hamas last week named Yahya Sinwar as its new chief following the killing of his predecessor.

Last month, Abbas-led Fatah and Hamas agreed in Beijing to form a government together, in the latest attempt at resolving a longstanding rivalry that looms over any potential vision for the rule of Gaza after the war with Israel.

Previous similar declarations have failed, raising doubts about whether the China-sponsored negotiations might lead to reconciliation.

Hamas has ruled the Gaza Strip for 17 years, while Fatah is the main force in the U.S.-backed Palestinian Authority that administers parts of the occupied West Bank.