Palestinian gunmen kill 6 people in east Jerusalem attack

JERUSALEM

Emergency services work at the scene of a shooting incident in Jerusalem, 8 Sept. 2025.

Palestinian attackers opened fire on people at a bus stop at during the morning rush hour in Jerusalem yesterday, killing six people and wounding another 12, according to Israeli officials.

An Israeli soldier and civilians who were at the scene shot and killed the two attackers, police said. Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from the bus stop at a busy intersection. The windshield of a bus was riddled with bullet holes and belongings were scattered across the street.

Paramedics said broken glass covered the area and people wounded lay unconscious on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the attackers as Palestinian.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the scene some two hours after the shooting. He warned that Israel is “fighting a war on multiple fronts," including Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

Netanyahu praised the soldier who fired on the gunmen who was from a newly-formed unit for ultra-Orthodox soldiers.

Hamas hailed the attack without claiming responsibility, calling it a “natural response to the occupation’s crimes against our people.”