Palestinian gunmen kill 6 people in east Jerusalem attack

Palestinian gunmen kill 6 people in east Jerusalem attack

JERUSALEM
Palestinian gunmen kill 6 people in east Jerusalem attack

Emergency services work at the scene of a shooting incident in Jerusalem, 8 Sept. 2025.

Palestinian attackers opened fire on people at a bus stop at during the morning rush hour in Jerusalem yesterday, killing six people and wounding another 12, according to Israeli officials.

An Israeli soldier and civilians who were at the scene shot and killed the two attackers, police said. Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from the bus stop at a busy intersection. The windshield of a bus was riddled with bullet holes and belongings were scattered across the street.

Paramedics said broken glass covered the area and people wounded lay unconscious on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the attackers as Palestinian.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the scene some two hours after the shooting. He warned that Israel is “fighting a war on multiple fronts," including Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

Netanyahu praised the soldier who fired on the gunmen who was from a newly-formed unit for ultra-Orthodox soldiers.

Hamas hailed the attack without claiming responsibility, calling it a “natural response to the occupation’s crimes against our people.”

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market
LATEST NEWS

  1. EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

    EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

  2. Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

    Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

  3. Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

    Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

  4. Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

    Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

  5. Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert

    Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert
Recommended
Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year
Macron scrambles to find new French PM after Bayrou ousted

Macron scrambles to find new French PM after Bayrou ousted
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone off Tunisia

Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone off Tunisia
Syria condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation of international law’

Syria condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation of international law’
French government ousted in parliament confidence vote

French government ousted in parliament confidence vote
Russia has three-fold frontline advantage: Ukraine army chief

Russia has three-fold frontline advantage: Ukraine army chief
Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote

Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote
WORLD Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thailand's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the country's most powerful and polarising politician Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling that he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.
ECONOMY EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for preorder on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and Sept. 29 in Germany.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿