Paleontologists name newly discovered fossil after Kermit the Frog

WASHINGTON D.C.

Paleontologists at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in the U.S. have named a newly discovered amphibian ancestor species after The Muppet Show’s Kermit the Frog.

Scientists examined the fossilized skull fragment of the ancient creature, measuring 2.5 centimeters in length, which displayed prominent oval-shaped eye sockets.

The 270-million-year-old fossil bore striking resemblance to the beloved character of the popular show. So, they decided to name the species “Kermitops Gratus.”

Identified as an amphibian ancestor, it possesses defining features bridging those of fish and reptiles.

The finding will aid scientists in shedding light on the evolutionary history of amphibians and their kin, according to the museum.

"The early fossil record of amphibians and their ancestors is largely incomplete," the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History said in a statement.

"This makes it difficult to understand how frogs, salamanders and their relatives emerged. The addition of relatives like Kermitops to the herd is crucial for detailing the history of the amphibian lineage."