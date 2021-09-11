Pakistan’s PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul

  • September 11 2021 10:07:00

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesman for the airline told AFP on Sept. 11, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

"We have got all technical clearances for flight operations. Our first commercial plane, (an) Airbus A320, is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13," said PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan.

