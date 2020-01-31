Pakistan mulls deal with Turkey on dual nationality

  • January 31 2020 09:56:10

ISLAMABAD-Anadolu Agency
Pakistan on Jan. 30 said a plan is under consideration to sign an agreement with Turkey regarding providing dual nationality to the citizens of two countries.

This came during a meeting between Pakistan Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Interior Ministry.

According to the statement, the Turkish ambassador on behalf of his government proposed that both the countries should sign an agreement regarding providing dual nationality to the citizens.

“In response to this, the Minister said that the draft is under consideration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is on board with us, we hope to reach a mutual conclusion soon,” it added.

Shah also welcomed the mutual training programs and upgrading of equipment of Law enforcing agencies with Turkey.

"The Minister for Interior welcomed the initiative of introducing a patrolling force in collaboration with ICT Police on the model of Dolphin force introduced in Lahore," the statement said.

The ambassador and minister also mutually agreed on the continuity of the training programs being held to improve the capacity of the work force.

Yurdakul also informed the minister that the Turkish president is scheduled to visit Pakistan soon.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu is also expected to visit Pakistan in February and he will meet Shah to discuss bilateral matters, the statement said.

Pakistan's interior minister was also informed that the Turkish Consulate that is under construction in the southern city of Karachi is the largest one in the world by Turkey.

Shah also extended condolences to the ambassador over the losses due to recent earthquake.

 

