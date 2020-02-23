Pakistan literary fest kicks off with Turkish novelists

  • February 23 2020 14:17:10

Pakistan literary fest kicks off with Turkish novelists

LAHORE - Anadolu Agency
Pakistan literary fest kicks off with Turkish novelists

The 8th Lahore Literary Festival, hosted in Pakistan's second-largest city, kicked off on Feb. 21 with special guest Orhan Pamuk, Turkey's only Nobel laureate in literature.

Speaking to journalist Ahmed Rashid at the festival, considered one of South Asia's premier cultural events, Pamuk expressed his love for his hometown Istanbul, Turkey's largest city.

"I am very conscious of it. Although I have stayed in New York for a very long time, I cannot write about it as I have considered myself as a guest there,” said Pamuk.

“But Istanbul is my home. I have seen the city grow into a population of 17 million from 2 million."

"I regret not coming to Lahore earlier, the city has so much to offer," added Pamuk.

"There is a tendency in literary reviews and generally speaking humanity to associate some writers with some cities,” he said. “I'm one of those lucky writers. But once I was translated, everyone started calling me Istanbul. I merely lived in the city."

The festival gives students, professionals, and readers a chance to mingle with the galaxy of international writers, poets, and artists.

Also appearing at the festival, Turkish novelist and essayist Kaya Genç said there has been a “serious shift” in Turkey's foreign policy.

"Previously Turkey did not want to align with European nations but now it is a [candidate to be a] member of the European Union. While addressing multilateralism we should not forget how Turkey has been consistently negotiating in the matter of Syria," Genç said.

The festival has mobilized new readers and bolstered book sales of international and Pakistani writers.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  5. Alternatives outside federation bolster division in Cyprus, says Turkish Cypriot leader

    Alternatives outside federation bolster division in Cyprus, says Turkish Cypriot leader
Recommended
Gobustan rock art: Bridges ancient, modern times

Gobustan rock art: Bridges ancient, modern times

Cast of hit sitcom Friends reuniting for 25th anniversary

Cast of hit sitcom 'Friends' reuniting for 25th anniversary

Pamukkale: Where ancient history and unspoiled nature collide

Pamukkale: Where ancient history and unspoiled nature collide
Business center built on historical bath in Istanbul suburb

Business center built on historical bath in Istanbul suburb
Spotlight on diversity, politics and Nazi past at Berlinale

Spotlight on diversity, politics and Nazi past at Berlinale
Pacino turns Nazi hunter in TV series debut for Amazon

Pacino turns Nazi hunter in TV series debut for Amazon
WORLD Iran shuts schools, cultural centres as coronavirus kills eight

Iran shuts schools, cultural centres as coronavirus kills eight

Iran on Feb. 22 ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centres after a coronavirus outbreak that has killed eight people in the Islamic republic -- the most outside the Far East.
ECONOMY Demand for new cars strong, says trade group

Demand for new cars strong, says trade group

The current level of demand for new cars is strong and very pleasing, the head of the Authorized Automotive Dealers Association (OYDER) has said.
SPORTS Trabzonspor still in title hunt after 2-2 Beşiktaş draw

Trabzonspor still in title hunt after 2-2 Beşiktaş draw

Trabzonspor drew on Feb. 22 with seventh-placed Beşiktaş in Istanbul to remain atop the Turkish Süper Lig.