Pakistan hits 'militant targets' in airstrike on Iran

Pakistan hits 'militant targets' in airstrike on Iran

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan hits militant targets in airstrike on Iran

Pakistan said Thursday it had carried out strikes against militant targets in Iran, a day after Tehran launched attacks on Pakistan territory earlier this week.

Iranian state media reported three women and four children were killed in explosions in the country's southeast.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that a "number of terrorists were killed".

The attack comes after Iran confirmed carrying out strikes against "a terrorist group" late Tuesday in Pakistan — an attack that Islamabad said killed two children.

"This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities," Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that "several explosions have been heard in several areas around the city of Saravan", quoting a provincial official.

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced the "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty" before recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran's envoy — currently in Iran — from returning to the country.

The missile and drone attack targeted the Jaish al-Adl group in Pakistan, Iran's government said, after Tehran also launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against what it called "anti-Iranian terrorist groups".

Tehran and Islamabad frequently accuse each other of allowing militants to operate from the other's territory to launch attacks, but it is rare that official forces on either side engage.

The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel waging a war against Hamas in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Huthi rebels in Yemen attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

On Wednesday, Iran's Defence minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Tehran would set "no limits" to its security.

China, close partners of Iran and Pakistan, urged restraint, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning saying both should "avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension".

The United States, meanwhile, condemned the Iranian strikes in Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, with State Department spokesman Matthew Miller saying Tehran had violated the "sovereign borders of three of its neighbours in just the past couple of days".

Pakistan's official statement did not specify where Thursday's strike took place, but Pakistani media said it was near Panjgur in southwest Balochistan province, where the countries share a sparsely populated border of nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

Hours before the strike, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar had met the Iranian foreign minister on the sidelines of the WEF.

"This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," Pakistan's foreign ministry statement said.

It said the strike caused the "death of two innocent children while injuring three girls".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

Parliament extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

    Parliament extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

  2. Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

    Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

  3. Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

    Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

  4. Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off

    Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off

  5. Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar

    Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar
Recommended
Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges
Ukraine artillery coalition set for Paris kick-off

Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off
Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar

Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar
China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes

China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes
Sexual assault accuser confronts Trump in NY trial

Sexual assault accuser confronts Trump in NY trial
US strikes in Yemen after Huthis re-designated terrorist entity

US strikes in Yemen after Huthis re-designated 'terrorist' entity
WORLD Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Israeli strikes killed dozens more people overnight, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday, including in the territory's south where Israel has intensified operations.
ECONOMY West Bank economy in tatters as Gaza war rages

West Bank economy in tatters as Gaza war rages

In the occupied West Bank, Hafeth Ghazawneh waits in quiet frustration for customers to visit his falafel stall, which has been deserted since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".